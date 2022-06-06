The Killeen Police Department posted a “Summer Break Juvenile Curfew” notice its Facebook page last week, and responses were swift. As of Monday morning there were 133 comments and the post had been shared more than 820 times.
The notice was a reminder to parents that there is a change to the youth curfew ordinance for the period from June 1 to Aug. 15. However, as some comments noted, not everyone on social media was aware there was an ordinance at all.
“Curfews have been going since I was in high school in the 80s here in Killeen. It’s not new,” said Heidi P. Em in her comment Thursday night.
Killeen’s juvenile curfew is in place 365 days of the year. City officials remind residents that “for the period from June 1 to August 15, each year, the hours are changed, slightly.”
Regular curfew hours are listed as “the period between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.” During overnight hours Friday and Saturday, the curfew is 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Summer hours change to 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. everyday.
According to research, the city council is on target to review the curfew ordinance every three years. Meaning the current law will be reviewed this year for the 2023 fiscal year. In a request to Killeen Police Department, The Herald asked for statistics on curfew citations and enforcement, but had not received an answer by publication time.
Some comments were positive, as Michael Hoyson said, “With current crime levels, this curfew may be good for everyone!”
No matter the public’s take on this ordinance, its enforcement or penalties, it did see a lot of activity with more than 800 shares by Monday morning. KPD’s original post offered a link to read the complete ordinance at https://bit.ly/3zaxTGv.
Some who commented were sceptical of the city law, such as Mik Kay who posted, “Perfect, another way for the state to parent your own children for you.” To which the replies were swift.
“No, you’re still required to parent your kids,” Nyt McVey countered. Or like Aly Edlmann who posted a comment, “If (you’re) ok with your child to be out at those hours unsupervised you are part of the problem.”
