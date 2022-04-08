Killeen police conducted a “traffic safety detail” at four locations in Killeen that have had a high number of traffic complaints from residents, according to a Killeen Police Department news release on Friday.
“The intent of the detail was to increase public safety by bringing awareness to traffic law,” according to the release. On Thursday, KPD conducted a traffic detail in the following locations throughout the day:
- 1700 S. WS Young Drive (Manor Middle School zone)
- 3300 Clear Creek Road (Shoemaker High School zone)
- 3400 block E. Central Texas Expressway westbound
- 3500 block E. Central Texas Expressway eastbound
During the detail, the following violations and arrest occurred, according to KPD:
- 3 Warnings
- 117 Speeding
- 10 No Insurance
- 1 License Invalid
- 2 No Driver’s License
- 2 No Seatbelt
- 1 Fail to Signal
- 3 Expired Registration
- 4 Tint Violation
- 1 arrest for outstanding warrants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.