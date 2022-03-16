Killeen Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash, in which a 13-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in southwest Killeen.
The teen was transported to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.
About 4:52 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of John David Drive in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian.
Officers located a 13-year-old male child suffering from injuries after being struck by a black vehicle.
The preliminary investigation revealed that three children were playing basketball in the roadway in the 4800 block of John David Drive, when a black sedan traveling westbound approached the area where they were playing.
The driver of the sedan struck one of the children and fled the area westbound on John David Drive, witnesses told police.
The following description was provided of the vehicle/driver:
Vehicle: Black four door sedan (possibly Kia)
Driver: Black female in her 20s, with long, blond dreadlock-style hair and wearing black clothing.
Investigators with the KPD Traffic Unit are asking if anyone has any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.