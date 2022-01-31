The third in a series of major drug busts this month, a Harker Heights man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing up to 50 pounds of marijuana.
According to court documents obtained Monday, officers from the
Killeen Police Department arrested Richard Rafic Rasamny, 38, after stopping him for an undisclosed traffic violation.
Rasamny complied with a search warrant for his residence when KPD officers pulled him over for the traffic stop, an arrest affidavit said, by providing KPD officers with his garage opener.
After executing the search warrant, detectives and officers “located large quantities of suspected marijuana in the residence in both Rasamny’s bedroom and in common areas of the residence.”
The affidavit did not specify the exact amount of marijuana found, but did say that it was between five and 50 pounds. Rasamny was suspected of distributing marijuana from his residence, though the affidavit did not say whether he was suspected of selling it as well.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Rasamny Saturday.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, Rasamny was not listed in the Bell County Jail, indicating that he had either been released or bailed out of a $50,000 bond.
