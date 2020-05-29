The Killeen Police Department arrested a man and a woman after executing a narcotics search warrant around 8:19 a.m. this morning at a house near the 400 block of East Fowler Avenue, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department.
The man had an outstanding warrant for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 and the woman has not been formally charged, according to Miramontez.
The department conducted a knock-and- announce warrant and entered the home, according to Lt. Thomas Smith with the Criminal Investigations Division. KPD's SWAT team also took part in the search warrant.
