A Killeen woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of carrying methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit obtained Monday, Noel Anders, 25, was arrested after a traffic stop revealed that the car in which she was traveling alerted a K9 unit to the presence of narcotics.
The affidavit alleges that Anders gave incorrect information regarding her first and last name, as well as date of birth. Anders also goes by Foot, Little, and Bit, according to the Bell County Jail.
During the vehicle search, a plastic baggie was found between the driver’s side and the center console, the affidavit said.
The vehicle also contained two other passengers.
The affidavit also said that Anders claimed the 0.18 gram bag of methamphetamine was hers.
As of 2:20 p.m. Monday, Anders was being held at the Bell County Jail, with bond set at $20,000.
She is officially charged with possession of a controlled substance of penalty group one under 1 gram.
