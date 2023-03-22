BELTON — The Killeen Police Department went on the hot seat during a child sex assault trial this week after a defense attorney questioned why their investigation apparently languished for nearly a year after alleged incidents of molestation and sexual assault initially were reported.
Robert Lee Blas, 45, was indicted on May 22, 2019, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17, after a girl reported that he had molested and sexually assaulted her over a period of around three years.
On Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, a jury comprised of 10 men and four women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled. Testimony began on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday.
Blas was released from jail in April of 2019, after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
TOO MUCH DELAY?
Although the arrest affidavit indicates that Killeen police began investigating on June 11, 2018, testimony on Tuesday revealed that Child Protective Services first had informed the department on Aug. 15, 2017, of the accusations against Blas.
The ex-KPD officer who wrote the initial report took the witness stand briefly on Tuesday.
“It came in to a desk officer on Aug. 15, 2017, and it was assigned to me later,” said Manfred “Manny” Stinehour, who was a KPD special victim’s unit detective at the time and now works for the Texas Department of Insurance as an investigator. “At KPD, I worked 70 to 80 felony cases a year.”
Stinehour’s report was presented as evidence.
“I typed up the information I had available into a one-page supplement and moved on to my other responsibilities,” he said.
The alleged victim was interviewed on Aug. 17, 2017, at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton.
During the interview, the then-16-year-old girl reported that Blas began “touching her in a sexual manner when she was approximately 14 years old and that (Blas) had sexual intercourse with (her) when the victim turned 15 years old (in 2015),” according to an arrest affidavit. “The victim stated that (Blas) touched the victim in a sexual manner and had sexual relations with the victim on a number of occasions after the first time.”
On June 11, 2018, almost 10 months after the forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the case was assigned to KPD Detective Amanda Holtzclaw, who also testified on Tuesday afternoon.
“The first step I took was to review the forensic interview and an interview with the defendant that were in evidence,” Holtzclaw said. “In a case like this, I’m looking to see if there are consistent outcries and what elements of an offense are present so I could determine what charges to present to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.”
Defense attorney James Berry Stapler questioned Holtzclaw about the apparent delay and if crucial evidence went un-collected.
“There’s no physical evidence against Mr. Blas; you’re basing everything you’re saying on what you’ve been told,” Stapler said to Holtzclaw. “Isn’t an investigation easier to do closer to an event because more evidence would be available?”
“Not always,” Holtzclaw responded. “(The victim has) been consistent throughout the entire investigation.”
Holtzclaw interviewed the victim’s family members in October of 2018.
Stapler asked Holtzclaw if it was typical for KPD to wait a year to earnestly investigate a case.
“I started investigating as soon as it was assigned to me,” she said. “I can’t speak to what another investigator did or didn’t do.”
Stapler accused KPD of “sitting on the case.”
“It was 14 months later that KPD went to the victim’s house,” he said.
Holtzclaw indicated that the victim already had been removed from the home by CPS, which reduced the urgency.
“The initial detective (Stinehour) had left the department and the cases weren’t reassigned immediately,” Hotzclaw said. “There are seven of us doing the work of 15. We’re very understaffed.”
Police said the girl made an outcry to several people, who also provided statements to investigators.
