The Killeen Police Department arrested a man on Monday in connection with a runaway.
Shaukhiem Griffin, 26, of Killeen, was arrested around 6:15 p.m. Monday around the 4100 block of Elms Run Circle.
Griffin was arrested for suspicion of failure to comply with sex offender registration, according to a news release from the police department.
He was considered a person of interest in the runaway of 16-year-old Irma Perez.
Perez has been in contact with family and is not considered endangered at this time, according to the release.
