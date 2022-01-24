Dual traffic stops on Thursday and Friday led Killeen Police Department officers to a collective total of over about 20 pounds of marijuana.
According to an affidavit obtained Monday, KPD officers pulled over Marquise Shamar Baity, 31, after he “failed to signal 100 feet before a turn.”
The affidavit describes Baity as “exhibiting signs of nervousness” such as reaching into his pockets, his car and “fidgeting with his phone.”
Baity admitted that he had three pounds of marijuana in the back seat of his vehicle as he was being walked to the police vehicle, according to the affidavit.
KPD officers had been surveilling a residence prior to the traffic stop, the affidavit said, and had observed Baity leaving the residence before the traffic stop.
Officers found a total of 15 pounds of marijuana in the house in a “home depot box.”
Baity said that the residence was his own, according to the affidavit.
In a similar incident, officers found 2.159 pounds of packaged marijuana when Heath Matte, 34, was stopped for an expired motor vehicle registration. Officers found the marijuana during a “probable cause” search.
Baity was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, though he was assigned a $50,000 bond from the office of Judge Bill Cooke. Baity is officially charged with possession of marijuana under 50 pounds and more than five pounds.
Additionally, Matte is also not listed in the Bell County Jail, and was assigned a $20,000 bond.
Other arraignments
In other arraignments, Danny Ray Matthews, 53, of Nolanville, was arrested Monday on suspicion of using a vehicle without authorization.
According to the affidavit, Matthews drove a homeless man to the hospital as the man was having a heart attack. He did not return the vehicle immediately, however, and the affidavit said that he believed a vehicle could not be reported stolen for 10 to 14 days and that he planned to give it back before then.
Officers pointed out that they both called and texted Matthews during the seven day period he held the vehicle.
At the time of writing, Matthews is being held at the Bell County Jail awaiting a $20,000 bail.
Matthews is officially charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, and not vehicular theft.
