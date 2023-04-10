Killeen police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend, and announced an arrest in the case.
“Detectives have identified the victim as Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre of Killeen,” according to a Killeen Police Department news release on Tuesday.
Maestre, 18, was found by police in the 800 block of Atlas Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. He was suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived, KPD said.
“This case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review and a complaint was issued charging 31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean with Murder,” according to the release. “Justice of the Peace (Ted) Duffield arraigned Dean and set his bond at $1,000,000. Dean is currently in the Bell County Jail.”
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.