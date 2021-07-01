The Killeen Police Department has identified the body found in a Killeen backyard on Memorial Day.
“The department received a positive identification of the victim in this case as 67-year-old Hudson Tai through dental records,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Thursday.
Tai, a local landlord, was last seen leaving his residence in Killeen on May 25 at 9 p.m., according to police. After Tai was reported missing on May 26, police said he was seen once more in the 600 block of Adams Avenue between 2 to 3 p.m.
KPD announced in June that the cause of death of the body, now identified as Tai, found in a Killeen backyard on Memorial Day was homicide — marking the seventh criminal homicide of the year in Killeen.
According to police, on May 31 at approximately 4:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Adams Avenue in reference to a suspicious circumstances call.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a deceased body in the backyard of a residence,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said June 1. “Officers were unable to locate any identification and the body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. The identity is pending the results from the medical examiner.”
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
