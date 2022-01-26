The Killeen Police Department identified the would-be car hijacker shot Jan. 18 as Jamar McNair Jones, 31, of Killeen.
Jones was shot on Jan. 18 while attempting to escape police pursuit by hijacking a vehicle, a news release said Wednesday.
The man was allegedly the suspect of several armed robberies in Killeen, and attempted to flee police when KPD attempted to make contact with him.
Jones “wrecked out” of the Rosewood exit, forcing him to find an alternative plan of action, the release said. However, when he attempted to hijack a vehicle, the occupant fired at Jones multiple times, injuring him severely and forcing immediate medical attention.
Jones was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and was airlifted from there to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. Jones was release to the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
According to the release, Jones was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for armed robbery.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jones is being held at the Bell County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest with a vehicle. Jones was arraigned for all three charges including an outstanding warrant for assault with bodily injury of a family member.
Jones is currently facing two third degree felony charges and a first degree felony charge with $306,500 in outstanding bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.