The Killeen Police Department have identified suspected hijacker shot at a busy Killeen intersection on Jan. 18 as Jamar McNair Jones, 31, of Killeen.
Jones was shot while attempting to escape police pursuit by hijacking a vehicle, a news release said Wednesday.
Jones is suspected of several armed robberies in Killeen, and fled police when KPD attempted to make contact with him a residence in Killeen on the morning of Jan. 18, police said. A car chase from Killeen to Belton, and back to Killeen, ensued.
Jones “wrecked out” of the Rosewood exit, forcing him to find an alternative plan of action, the release said. However, when he attempted to hijack a vehicle, the occupant fired at Jones multiple times, injuring him severely and forcing immediate medical attention. The driver who fired the gun was not cited.
Jones was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and was airlifted from there to Baylor Scott & White in Temple. Jones was released to the Bell County Jail on Tuesday.
According to the release, Jones was wanted by the Dallas Police Department on an armed robbery charge.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jones was being held at the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest with a vehicle. Jones was arraigned on all three charges including an outstanding warrant for assault with bodily injury of a family member.
Jones is currently facing two third-degree felony charges and a first-degree felony charge with $306,500 in outstanding bonds.
