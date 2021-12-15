A man suffering a gunshot wound near downtown Killeen Wednesday was airlifted, police said.
At approximately 2:09 p.m., police responded to a 911 call referring to “shots heard” in the 500 block of Avenue G behind the Motel 7 on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers were told that there was a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound at Central Fire Station, which was near the scene.
The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical in Temple, and his condition was “unknown,” Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Wednesday evening.
“Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating and we believe this was an isolated incident.” Miramontez said in an email to the Herald.
Responding officers were also investigating the area surrounding the nearby Motel 7 after the shooting.
Diana San Fillipo, who lives across the street from the scene, told a Herald reporter that she heard the shots while she was working from home.
“I was on the phone with a customer and all of a sudden I heard a ‘pow, pow, pow, pow,’ and I had to pause and was like ‘Were those fireworks or gunshots?’” she said. “Knowing that I heard it and that it’s right outside across the street... it’s scary.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Police released no further information.
