The Killeen Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that caused damage to a Killeen residence.
According to department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4400 block of Stallion Drive around 1:09 a.m. this morning. When they arrived, they found bullet holes in the side of a home. One resident reported a non-life threatening injury and was not taken a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it is provided.
