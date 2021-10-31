The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a Killeen shootout that left a 39-year-old male dead Sunday afternoon.
According to a news release Sunday, KPD officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Middleton Street at approximately 2:34 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.
When the officers arrived, they found two men, both with gunshot wounds, the release said.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were inside the residence when a verbal altercation ensued. During the altercation, both men displayed a handgun and fired shots towards each other,” Ofelia Mirmontez, KPD spokesperson said Sunday.
One male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:29 a.m.
An autopsy is underway at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, per Cooke’s orders, and the name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The second male victim, a 43-year-old, was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Temple and is currently in stable condition, the release said.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.