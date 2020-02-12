Bank robber

Killeen police were able to obtain a close image of the robber. 

 Killeen Police Department

Killeen police are looking for a woman they say is responsible for robbing the First National Bank in Killeen Wednesday afternoon.

At 5 p.m., authorities received a call about the bank, located 4304 E. Central Texas Expressway, being robbed.

When officers arrived, they were told that a woman entered the bank, walked up to the teller, displayed a weapon, demanded money and fled the area with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the person they suspect is the robber is a black female, approximately 5’6” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds and approximately 25-30 years old. She was last seen wearing a pink hat, blue and red shirt, blue sweatpants, and carrying a black handbag.

Killeen police are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

