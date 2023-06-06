Shooting

Killeen police are investigating a criminal homicide after the 23-year-old victim died Monday from injuries she sustained in a shooting a week prior.

Brook Elaine Ball was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Monday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where she had been listed in critical condition after reportedly being shot at 4:22 a.m. May 29.

