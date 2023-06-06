Killeen police are investigating a criminal homicide after the 23-year-old victim died Monday from injuries she sustained in a shooting a week prior.
Brook Elaine Ball was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Monday at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where she had been listed in critical condition after reportedly being shot at 4:22 a.m. May 29.
According to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department, on May 29 officers responded to the 1600 block of Benttree Drive in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arriving, officers located Ball suffering from a gunshot wound. She was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.
This is the fifth reported criminal homicide in Killeen in 2023, according to KPD.
No arrests have been made. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, according to the press release.
