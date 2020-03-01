The Killeen Police Department are investigating a possible homicide after a gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries early this morning.
Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 3:05 a.m. this morning in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street, where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.
According to a press release issued by the police department, officers immediately began performing life-saving measures while they waited for Emergency Medical Services to arrive. The victim, Shelby Jones, 20, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:45 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.