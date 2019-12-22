ACCIDENT

One man was pronounced dead at the scene after his car was struck by another vehicle as he was attempting to make a turn Saturday night, according to a news release issued by the Killeen Police Department.

Patrick Lee Stephens, 21, was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters at the scene of the accident, the intersection of Chaparral Road and State Highway 195. Peters ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

