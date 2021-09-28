A 34-year-old pedestrian died when he attempted to cross Interstate 14 in Killeen on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday.
The victim, Christopher Nash, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release posted late Tuesday to the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook page.
“On Sunday, September 26, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to I-14 between mile markers 284 and 285, in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male lying in the roadway,” according to the news release. “The preliminary investigation revealed that the male pedestrian was attempting to cross the eastbound lanes headed southbound when he was struck by a sedan, coming to a rest in the middle lane. The female driver of the sedan was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.”
In another release on Facebook late Tuesday, KPD said it is also investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday.
“On Saturday, September 25, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 2:13 a.m. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 25-year-old male lying in the roadway near the entrance to MJ’s Bar and Grill. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott & White in unknown condition. Witnesses told officers that the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid and continued driving northbound on Fort Hood Street,” KPD said on its Facebook page.
At this time, officers are looking for a red in color car with damage to the passenger side, KPD said.
The victim is currently in stable condition.
Investigators are asking anyone that may have any information about this crash to contact the Killeen Police Traffic Unit at 254-200-7904.
