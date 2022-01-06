Killeen police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning at Obok Restaurant and Club that left one man dead and a woman injured.
The man who died has been identified as Roderick Pollard, police said. The identity of the woman was not released.
The fatal shooting is the city’s first criminal homicide of the year, police said.
Killeen Police Department was dispatched at 1:42 a.m. Thursday morning to Obok Restaurant and Club, 2815 S. Fort Hood St., where they found a man lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.
Pollard was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition, according to a Killeen Police Department release.
Pollard was pronounced deceased at 6:10 a.m., by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, police said. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
On Facebook Thursday, many were sharing fond memories of Pollard and his support of youth basketball.
Harker Heights High boys basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt confirmed that Pollard is the father of one of the players on his team. He said he informed the team Thursday morning of the death of the player’s father.
In 2018, Obok was also the site of the fatal shooting of 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas by 46-year-old Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, who was found guilty of murder by a jury in 2020.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about the Thursday shooting, to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Those with information can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
Killeen had 18 criminal homicides in 2021.
