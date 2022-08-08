Killeen police are investigating a shooting in north Killeen Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department responded to a 'shots fired' call on Sunday in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Multiple law enforcement officers, including five KPD police units and one K-9 unit, were seen responding to the incident on Hall Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.
In a news release Monday, KPD said the agency received multiple calls from persons advising that a group of unknown individuals had discharged a firearm in the area on Sunday.
“At approximately 5:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Hall Avenue in reference to a shots disturbance,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email Monday. “Upon the officers arrival, they located several shell casings and damage to nearby property and vehicles.”
Officers were seen on Sunday talking to several people gathered at apartment complexes located at 603 Hall Street, 307 North 14th Street and 409 North 12th Street.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives continue to investigate this incident, according to the release, and are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact the police department.
Miramontez also confirmed in an e-mail that there were no injuries as a result of this incident, but there were two individuals arrested at the scene on unrelated charges. As of press time, KPD did not identify the two who were arrested or their charges.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
