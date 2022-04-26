Killeen police were called to north Killeen around lunchtime Monday after someone heard and called police about gunshots.
“At approximately 1:05 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Hall Avenue and 20th Street in reference to a shots fired disturbance,” Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald. “Upon the officers arrival, they conducted a search of the area and did not locate any vehicle or any person(s) with injuries. Investigation continues.”
According to a CBS affiliate KWTX report, several shell casings were found in the middle of the street on Hall Avenue near an apartment complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.