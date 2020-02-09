The Killeen Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a welfare check led to the discovery of a dead body Sunday morning.
Police officers were attempting to perform a welfare check at 10:43 a.m. on a person living in the 400 block of Wisconsin Drive when they discovered a woman identified as Ann Smith Evans, 64, who appeared to be dead. Evans was declared dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 11:47 a.m. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this investigation, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
