Killeen police are investigating a “murder” Wednesday night in the 200 block of Bryce Street, according to the Killeen Police Department’s published crime report.
According to the report, the death was reported in the 200 block of Bryce Avenue.
Social media posts started about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when people began to ask others about hearing multiple rounds of gunfire near the intersection of Florence Road and Hallmark Avenue. Other comments mentioned seeing police activity on Priest Drive and a life flight helicopter and possibly a law enforcement helicopter in that area of north Killeen.
The Herald reached out to the police department early Thursday morning and has not received a response.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
