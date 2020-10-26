The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary of a vehicle.
On Sept. 28 around 2 p.m., a burglary of a vehicle was reported to the Killeen Police Department in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. The victim reported going to an ATM at another location and then parking in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop. The victim left the money she took from the ATM in her center console and locked her vehicle doors. A dark colored SUV, possibly a Cadillac XT5 is seen pulling up near the victim’s vehicle and a male exited and broke the victims window and took the money, according to the Facebook post.
The police department wants to remind everyone to remain aware of their surroundings.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this burglary, to contact crime stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
