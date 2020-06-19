The Killeen Police Department is looking for help identifying suspects involved in an aggravated assault at the Pluckers in Killeen, according to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday.
Around 7:56 p.m. June 5, officers were sent to the Pluckers Restaurant parking lot. The victims reported that a gray van pulled up to them and four women exited the van. One of the women was later identified as the ex-girlfriend and mother to three of the children of the male victim, police said. As the women stepped out of the vehicle, they showed a firearm and a bat and physically took the children and put them in the van while pointing the firearm at a female victim. Once the children were taken, they fled the scene, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the incident can call 254-501-8830.
