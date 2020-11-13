The Killeen Police Department issued 49 total citations during a move “over/slow down” operation on Interstate 14 Thursday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, officers with the police department with help from Goode’s and Leon’s wrecker companies, set up on the highway with full emergency lighting, according to a news release from the police department.
The citations that were issued included:
42 unlawful passing certain vehicles
4 fail to maintain financial responsibility (no insurance)
3 speeding
