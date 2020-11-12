The Killeen Police Department issued 61 citations to motorists while conducting a railroad enforcement detail on Oct. 30.
The department assisted the BNSF Railroad police to enforce Texas Transportation Code laws near the intersection of State Highway 195 and the railroad tracks, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers were in the area from 9:30 a.m. to noon and citations were issued for the following reasons:
51 Stopping, Standing, or Parking Prohibited in Certain Places
2 Ran Red Light
1 Disregard Railroad Signals
2 Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility (no insurance)
1 Illegal Tint
2 No Drivers License
1 Fail to Display Drivers License
1 Driving While License Invalid
Texas law requires motorists to stop no closer than 15 feet or no farther than 50 feet from the nearest rail if; clearly visible signal, a crossing gate lowered, or flagger warns and a railroad engine approaching approximately 1,500 feet, according to the news release.
This event was conducted to educate citizens by enforcing traffic laws related to railroad crossing as they pertained to the Texas Traffic Code and Penal Code, according to the release.
