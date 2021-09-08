A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday after he allegedly fled police during a traffic stop in March.
Lamar Keith Johnson, 33, of Killeen, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson fled police during a traffic stop on March 25 in the 1100 block of West Rancier Avenue. Johnson was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.
“The driver of the vehicle admitted to having a gun under the front seat and was taken out of the car,” according to police. Police found Johnson had an active warrant out of Coryell County during the traffic stop, according to the affidavit.
“Officers would advise that when Lamar Keith Johnson was removed from the car, he fled with officers chasing him,” police said.
According to the affidavit, Johnson “resisted arrest” and was “finally taken into custody” where police found he was in possession of an untraceable Hi-Point 9 mm handgun and a suspected quantity of methamphetamine which was later tested and weighed to be 1.75 grams.
Johnson was arraigned Wednesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson who set his total bonds at $65,000.
In other arraignments Wednesday:
- Orlando Bush, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday charged with fraudulent use of identifying information. Bush’s bond was set at $20,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
