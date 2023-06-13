The Killeen Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that a KPD officer has been arrested in Copperas Cove.
KPD received notification that a Killeen Police Officer was arrested by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. The arrest was a result of an off-duty incident investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.