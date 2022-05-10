The Killeen Police Department is investigating an incident where a man was shot with a stun gun multiple times in a north Killeen parking lot on Mother’s Day evening.
The incident, at 1801 N. College St., was caught on camera by Killeen resident Cluren Williams, who described himself as an author and an activist by phone Tuesday.
“I walked outside my house when I saw the flashing lights,” Williams said. “It looked like a murder scene — it looked like a situation that was going to be a story and he was going to be on a T-shirt.”
So he began videotaping the arrest on his cellphone, Williams said.
In Williams’ video posted to Facebook Sunday evening, which has been shared over 300 times as of Tuesday, three KPD officers are seen asking a man to get out of the driver side of a white sedan. To view Williams’ Facebook video, go to: https://bit.ly/3LXxcUF.
As the man exits his vehicle and stands up, officers can be heard in the video instructing him to turn around.
Facing the officers outside the car, the man is then heard saying, “I don’t believe this is right,” as he is seen on video putting his hands in the air.
One KPD officer responds, “You’re going to be Tased,” pointing his Taser directly at the man, to which the man replied, “I don’t have any weapons,” before the officer shot him with his stun gun, according to the recording.
It appears in the video that the man fell back into his car upon being shot with the stun gun.
Officers continued to direct him to exit his vehicle while he is heard yelling from the electricity of the repeated use of the stun gun.
Williams is heard on video asking officers, “What are you tasing him for?”
KPD police can be seen on video dragging the man by his leg out of his vehicle to the ground, as the stun gun’s prongs are still attached, before flipping him over and handcuffing his hands behind his back.
Shortly after the man was handcuffed, two other police officers approached Williams, who was still recording, instructing him to step back, threatening to send him to jail, before Williams says they took his phone away for the remainder of the arrest.
“I made a complaint (with KPD) about the things that were done to me and showed concern about the treatment and excessive use of force that was used on him,” Williams said.
Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said she was aware of the video, is following the investigation, and is awaiting answers from KPD.
“It’s only one perspective and there’s limited information about what we saw in the video,” Brown said by phone Tuesday. “I want to wait until the investigations are complete before I pass judgment on what happened.”
Brown explained that anytime a KPD police officer uses a weapon — like a Taser or a gun — an automatic internal investigation is launched.
In response to the Herald’s questions Tuesday, KPD released the following statement.
“The Killeen Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media involving our officers,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Tuesday. “An investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit has been launched and will be thoroughly investigated. There is no further information at this time.”
