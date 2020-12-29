The Killeen Police Department is still investigating this week some weapons that were stolen from a firearms store in Killeen.
On Dec. 6, unknown suspects forced entry into the Marksman Firearms Store, 2106 S. W.S. Young Drive, and stole several weapons. The suspects then fled in a white sedan, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
Detectives with the KPD Criminal Investigation, Burglary Unit, need assistance in identifying the three individuals suspected of the theft.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
