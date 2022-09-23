The Killeen Police Department is asking residents for assistance identifying the alleged assailants in the shooting of a 42-year-old man Thursday night.
According to the Bell County Crime Stoppers webpage, the man was shot Thursday at 7:26 p.m. as he stood by his vehicle. KPD also stated that multiple vehicles “fled the area prior to the police arrival” and that witnesses “refused” to provide any information. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, the news release said. The man is now in critical, but stable condition, a KPD spokeswoman said Thursday.
Three vehicles are suspected to be involved with the shooting, including a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban, a silver or gray Chrysler 200 and an early 90’s Cadillac Deville.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous, and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, the tipster could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
