The Killeen Police Department is asking residents for assistance identifying the alleged assailants in the shooting of a 42-year-old man Thursday night.

According to the Bell County Crime Stoppers webpage, the man was shot Thursday at 7:26 p.m. as he stood by his vehicle. KPD also stated that multiple vehicles “fled the area prior to the police arrival” and that witnesses “refused” to provide any information. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, the news release said. The man is now in critical, but stable condition, a KPD spokeswoman said Thursday.

