The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers are asking for help identifying a man suspected in a forgery case.
In early July, Killeen police received information about a Harker Heights church being broken into, and a safe was stolen that contained bank checks, according to the crime stoppers website.
Later, the checks were forged and were attempted to be cashed multiple times in Killeen.
Anyone with information can call 254-526-8477 or go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
