The Killeen Police Department is asking for the help of residents to identify a man suspected of aggravated robbery.
Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, KPD officers responded to an aggravated robbery in the 3300 block of East Rancier Ave. It was reported that a man entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot, according to a Facebook post on the KPD page.
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and tied around his face. The sweatshirt had an unknown picture on the front and writing down both sleeves, according to the release. The man was wearing dark colored sweatpants with the word “Flawless” down the left leg. He was wearing dark colored Nike shoes and had a purple backpack.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
