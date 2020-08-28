The Killeen Police Department is looking for help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a series of burglaries in Killeen.
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, multiple burglaries were committed in the 4600 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Killeen Police Department.
Multiple storage units were entered and property was stolen, according to the Facebook post.
Surveillance video shows two men in a white truck, possibly a Chevrolet, with a black stripe along the bottom of the passenger side with a portion missing from the back extended cab to the wheel well, according to the post.
The first male appeared to be thinly built with a hood over his head and the second man had a buzz type hair cut, was either white or hispanic with a thin mustache or goatee, according to the post.
Both men had tattoos on both arms.
Residents can call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 with any information or visit www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
