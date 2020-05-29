The Killeen Police Department is looking for a man suspected of involvement in a burglary of a convenience store that happened on Tuesday.
Around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday, police went to the Valero at 4402 E. Rancier Ave. in response to a burglary call, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Officers were told a man forced entry into the Valero and took items belonging to the store. The man is described as a black male with a short haircut, mustache, dark hooded zip up jacket and dark pants with gold stripes running down the legs.
Anyone with information can call 254-526-8477 or go to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
