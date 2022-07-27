Killeen Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old on Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in southwest Killeen around 7:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen Police Department investigators are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a 16-year-old on Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of John Haedge Drive in southwest Killeen around 7:11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
According to a news release, when officers arrived, they were told that the victim and another person were walking along John Haedge Drive when an unknown person in a red colored vehicle discharged a firearm toward them, wounding a male victim. The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and later released. No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information may call 254-501-8800.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.