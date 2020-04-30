The Killeen Police Department is looking for two women accused of shoplifting in the Killeen Mall in January.
The two suspects left the Victoria’s Secret retail store with over $7,000 of merchandise, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers website.
The first woman is described as a white or Hispanic female with brown hair pulled back in a ponytail and is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white shirt under a black hoodie with the word “PINK” on it, according to the website.
The second woman is described as a white or Hispanic female, with brown hair up in a bun and is approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8. She was last seen wearing dark colored pants, white and black tennis shoes, and a long sleeve grey hoodie, according to the website.
Anyone with information on the incident can call 254-526-8477 or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
