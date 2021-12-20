The Bell County Crime Stoppers and Killeen Police Department are looking for residents’ help in catching a thief.
According to a news release from the Bell County Crime Stoppers Sunday, an “unidentified white female” walked into a Killeen Verizon Wireless retail store in late October, and walked out with a new Samsung tablet.
The release said that the woman walked into the store, 702 S. Fort Hood St., took the tablet off an employee’s desk then removed the tablet from the box and hid the box in the restroom.
The Bell County Crime Stoppers are offering $1,000 for information leading to the woman’s arrest.
The Crime Stoppers can be contacted anonymously at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
