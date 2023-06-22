The Killeen Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old suspect on a charge of murder for the December 2022 shooting and death of a Killeen resident.
Demetrius Isaiah Patterson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed on a charge of murder in the death of Clint Demetri Jones, 35, on Dec. 24, 2022, according to a news release issued by the police department.
Patterson was already incarcerated in Rockdale County, Ga., on an unrelated aggravated assault charge from Killeen. He was extradited to Bell County where he was arraigned and given a $500,000 bond. He is currently being held in Bell County Jail.
In the case of the shooting, police were called to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane around 2 a.m. Dec. 24, 2022, in reference to a shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures attempted by officers were not successful and Jones was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m.
The shooting was the 22nd criminal homicide in Killeen in 2022.
