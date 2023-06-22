Demetrius Isaiah Patterson

Demetrius Isaiah Patterson

The Killeen Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old suspect on a charge of murder for the December 2022 shooting and death of a Killeen resident.

Demetrius Isaiah Patterson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Keith Reed​ on a charge of murder in the death of Clint Demetri Jones, 35, on Dec. 24, 2022, according to a news release issued by the police department.

artie@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.