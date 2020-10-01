KPD makes drug arrest, responds to assault on officer

An assault on a Killeen Police Department officer has a man facing a criminal charge.
Jaylon Edward Samuel, 24, has been charged with assault of a public servant. On Tuesday one KPD officer assisted another in detaining Samuel, who according to a criminal complaint affidavit had refused to stop walking and comply with commands given by one of the officers. One of the officers said he had grabbed Samuel’s arm and the man responded by striking him in the face with his hand, according to the affidavit. A photograph of the officer showed a facial abrasion resulting from the assault.
Samuel’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In an unrelated incident, also on Tuesday, David Angelo Melendez Jr., 27, is charged with possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more/less than 4 grams. Officers with KPD’s organized crime unit were observing activity in the area of the 100 block of North College Street when they saw what they believed to be a low-level drug transaction take place, according to an affidavit, between an adult male with his hair in a bun and another who had walked to the scene from behind the nearby Modern Inn, in an area known for drug transactions.
One of the suspects, Melendez, was detained by officers, one of whom noticed blue and clear baggies sticking out of his left pocket. Melendez described the substance inside the baggies was “dope,” and a further search yielded more baggies with a white crystallized substance in them, as well as a green leafy substance. A reliable field test returned positive indicators for methamphetamine for the white crystallized substance.
Melendez’s bond has been set at $30,000.
