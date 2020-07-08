One person is dead after a verbal altercation turned violent on a Killeen balcony in late June.
The Killeen Police Department said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that the woman had been thrown off a balcony and later died.
Raymond Antonio Rivera, 35, was charged June 26 with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and he is currently in the Bell County Jail with a $500,000 bond, said KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Police said Rivera and Nilsa Maria Arce, 50, got into a verbal argument on June 25 and Rivera threw Arce off a balcony in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
Arce was found on the ground, not breathing, and she was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in critical condition.
Arce died June 27, according to the release.
The case is still under investigation, police said.
