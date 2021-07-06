A man was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident on Sunday.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to a residence in the 5200 block of Daybreak Drive in Killeen domestic violence call, according to the arrest affidavit.
When they arrived, they found a man running into an open field and the officers pursued the man and they found him hiding in some trees.
After a struggle, the officers were able to handcuff the man, Felipe Caban, and the woman that called the police told the officers that she was removing some of Caban’s things from her vehicle when she found a bottle with 15 Xanax pills and she flushed the pills and confronted Caban about them, according to the affidavit.
Caban then got angry and the woman went inside the house with her kids but he forced his way into the home and grabbed a butcher knife and chased the woman around the house trying to stab her.
Caban physically assaulted the woman before chasing her with the knife, according to the affidavit.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Caban was in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000.
There were five other arraignments also on Tuesday:
Mark Boyd, aggravated assault threatened with a deadly weapon, $100,000.
Pok Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, $100,000.
Terry Kelly, possession of a controlled substance, $27,000.
Richard Coe, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, $40,000.
William Washington, possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams, $50,000.
