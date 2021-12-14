A Killeen man was arrested Monday after police allegedly found ecstasy and a firearm during a vehicle search.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a 7-Eleven in Killeen in response to a concerned caller.
The caller said that a man, who would later be identified as George Edward Smith, 35, of Killeen, was revving his engine in front of the store while unconscious. According to the affidavit, the caller was worried that Smith might drive into the store.
When police arrived, Smith was taken into custody and a search was conducted, the affidavit said.
The affidavit alleges that, during the search, officers found “a black colored handgun with an extended magazine” and a plastic bag containing “multi-color pills.”
The pills were tested with a field test kit, which produced a presumptively positive result for ecstasy.
With a previous felony conviction from 2012, Smith is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $65,000 bond.
Other arraignments
In other arraignments, Latoya Kristine Jackson, 38, was arraigned Monday after a theft in progress call saw the Killeen resident arrested on suspicion of three outstanding warrants.
According to the affidavit obtained Tuesday, a search subsequent to her arrest revealed Jackson to be in possession of methamphetamine in the amount of 0.58 grams.
Jackson was being held Tuesday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $64,000 in bonds.
