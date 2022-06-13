The Killeen Police Department arrested a man after a five-hour standoff with officers Sunday evening in central Killeen.
According to a KPD news release, one man is in custody after the conflict Sunday with police.
"On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance," police said. "Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a handgun and discharged it."
Police said after several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, KPD's Tactical Response Unit was deployed.
"At approximately 4:12 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment and was apprehended," police said. "A female that was inside the apartment was unharmed and no other injuries were reported. This investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time."
