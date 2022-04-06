A man was arraigned on Tuesday following his arrest by Killeen police on charges of being in possession of both marijuana and methamphetamine.
On April 3, a Killeen police officer observed a vehicle making a turn in the turning lane without a turn signal and noticed the vehicle doing the same thing again while making another turn.
The officer iniated the stop and found two occupants within the vehicle and a strong odor coming from the vehicle that is associated with marijuana, according to the arrest affadavit.
The passenger was identified as Justin Ramirez-Salinas.
While the officer found no contraband on either the driver or Ramirez-Salinas. The officer did find a bag of white crystal-like substance under Ramirez-Salinas. The substance later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Officers also found a firearm in the vehicle and a backpack belonging to Ramirez-Salinas containing a bag of marijuana.
The driver admitted to the police that there was a firearm in the center console of the vehicle and Ramirez-Salinas admitted on backseat footage with the driver that he knew that there was a firearm in the vehicle prior to entering the vehicle.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson placed a $40,000 bail on Ramirez-Salinas.
In an another arraignment in an unrelated case, Judge Johnson placed a $18,000 bail on Henry Murillo on a charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine.
