A mas was arraigned on Thursday after Killeen police said he broke into a Dollar General to steal packs of cigarettes and two boxes of alcoholic beverages.
According to the arrest affidavit, a police officer arrived to Dollar General, 1405 S. Fort Hood St., on March 17 and found that the store’s glass front door was smashed by a fist sized rock which was found on the floor inside of the store.
Speaking with the officer, the store manager showed the officer surveillance footage of the burglary in a which a young, white man with hand tattoos and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth picked up a rock and threw it through the door. This man would later be identified as Joshua Proffitt, according to the affidavit.
Proffitt climbed through the door and stole cigarettes from behind the counter and walked out with two boxes of alcoholic beverages, according to the affidavit.
Two days later, the manager saw Proffitt in the area of the Dollar General.
An officer stopped Proffitt and noted that just like in the surveillance footage, Proffitt had hand tattoos and a cigarette hanging out his mouth.
The officer asked Proffitt if he knew anything about the burglary, which Proffitt admitted to breaking into the store to steal cigarettes and beers.
He wrote and signed a formal confession, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke has placed Proffitt’s bail at $55,000.
